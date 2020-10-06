Patron (PAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $441,705.52

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Patron has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Patron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDAX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. Patron has a total market cap of $441,705.52 and approximately $11,048.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00261188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00082673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.01497102 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00156540 BTC.

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDAX, LATOKEN, Exrates, Hotbit, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

