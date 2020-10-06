Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PDCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.63.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $25.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $78,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,609.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,609 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,528,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after acquiring an additional 579,445 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 423,799 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 278.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 412,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

