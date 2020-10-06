PAXEX Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $3,786.65 and $7.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.01128297 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000226 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000745 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

