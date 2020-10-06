Paxos Standard Token (PAX) One Day Volume Hits $233.29 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00264350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00088667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.01513629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00163059 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.