PAYCENT (PYN) Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 66% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. PAYCENT has a market cap of $236,289.36 and approximately $69.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00261521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00035297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00083087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.55 or 0.01497025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00156719 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

