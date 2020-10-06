Payfair (PFR) Market Capitalization Achieves $32,805.25

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 33.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Payfair has a market cap of $32,805.25 and approximately $1,255.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Payfair has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar. One Payfair token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Payfair Token Profile

PFR is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

