Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.61.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $196.85 on Friday. Paypal has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $212.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.34 and a 200-day moving average of $158.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Paypal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.