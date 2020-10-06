PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Trading 5% Higher

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s stock price traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.60. 164,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 333,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on PBF Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $536.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $89.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 122.28% and a net margin of 36.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,850 shares of company stock worth $97,514. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 838,560 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 169,681 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 60,725 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.