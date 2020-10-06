PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) Trading 6% Higher

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)’s stock price traded up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $5.68. 320,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 128,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Tel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PC Tel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $105.88 million, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of -0.06.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. PC Tel had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PC Tel Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PC Tel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PC Tel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in PC Tel by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 37,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PC Tel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PC Tel by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PC Tel Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

