PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Shares Up 6.7%

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.40. 369,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 958,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

A number of research firms have commented on PDSB. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology Corporation will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 604.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.