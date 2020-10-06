Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Shares of BTU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,990. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $213.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The coal producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.76 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 55.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 52,999 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,338 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 68.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,482 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.