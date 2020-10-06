Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) traded down 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.18. 3,089,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 2,415,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $213.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The coal producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 55.36%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.