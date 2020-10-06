Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells $570,333.41 in Stock

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $570,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $690,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $455,157.92.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62.

Peloton stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.31. 19,400,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,804,841. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $113.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.20.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $65.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Peloton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Peloton by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185,667 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Peloton by 478.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,218 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Peloton by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Peloton by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,475 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

