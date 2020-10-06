Pengana International Equities Ltd (PIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Pengana International Equities Ltd (ASX:PIA) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.04.
About Pengana International Equities
