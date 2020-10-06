pEOS Market Capitalization Tops $1.49 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $14,983.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network and Chaince. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00265675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00088524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.01514255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00162964 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Chaince. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

