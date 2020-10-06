PEPS Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $332.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $104,640.26 and approximately $332.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00026276 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003291 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003660 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 57,927,668 coins and its circulating supply is 39,621,794 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

