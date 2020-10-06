PEPS Coin Market Cap Reaches $89,612.55 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $89,612.55 and $416.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00026173 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003363 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004039 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 69.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 57,917,048 coins and its circulating supply is 39,611,174 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

