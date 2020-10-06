PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Truist

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price increased by Truist from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $137.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

