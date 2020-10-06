PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $146.00 at UBS Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.81.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $137.93 on Friday. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.63 and a 200-day moving average of $132.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 170.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 42,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

