PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s (PDRDY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Get PERNOD RICARD S/ADR alerts:

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.49. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $38.29.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.