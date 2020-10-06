Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €150.44 ($176.99).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of EPA:RI traded down €0.90 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €134.70 ($158.47). 508,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €139.05.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.