Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) will announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. Perspecta posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Curtis bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,439 shares of company stock worth $553,795 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Perspecta by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 172,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 116,614 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Perspecta by 670,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,086 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Perspecta by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,552,000 after acquiring an additional 582,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perspecta by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 500,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 230,808 shares in the last quarter.

PRSP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.16. 706,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,421. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13. Perspecta has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

