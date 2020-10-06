Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $421,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,190,425.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Peter Maag sold 16,992 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $638,729.28.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Peter Maag sold 13,008 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $478,304.16.

CDNA stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 502,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,920. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. CareDx Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $44.58.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth about $9,552,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CareDx by 21.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 32.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

