PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

PETQ has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 12.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 971.8% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PetIQ by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PetIQ during the second quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PetIQ by 97.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $33.71. 142,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $963.16 million, a PE ratio of -37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $266.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.20 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. As a group, analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

