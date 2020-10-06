Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Up 5.4%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 30,153,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 27,448,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

PBR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 41.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

