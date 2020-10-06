Phantasma 24 Hour Volume Reaches $177,513.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for $0.0974 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $5.51 million and $177,513.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,782.88 or 1.00005187 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001477 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00152692 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bitbns, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.