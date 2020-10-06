Phantomx (PNX) Market Cap Reaches $47,122.41

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 264.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. Phantomx has a market cap of $47,122.41 and $12.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX, SouthXchange and Graviex. During the last week, Phantomx has traded 217.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00627159 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005911 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00029950 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.60 or 0.02799009 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.