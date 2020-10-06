Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “APi Group Corporation provides business services of safety, specialty and industrial. The Company offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems. It operates principally in North America. APi Group Corporation is based in MN, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

APG stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. 782,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Phoenix Tree has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phoenix Tree will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Grunau purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $1,031,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 505,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,444,849.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

