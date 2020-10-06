Phore (PHR) Market Capitalization Tops $3.16 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001323 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $20,544.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004300 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,203,018 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Phore

