Pigeoncoin Price Up 19.1% Over Last Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 54.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $398,760.87 and $34,028.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000831 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001084 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,261,234,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

