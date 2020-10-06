Playgroundz Price Reaches $0.35 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 1,488.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Playgroundz token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $10.00 million and $61,091.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded 6,239.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00266348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00088608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.01513571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00163182 BTC.

Playgroundz Token Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

