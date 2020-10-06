pNetwork 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.23 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. pNetwork has a market cap of $10.29 million and $1.23 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00003898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.39 or 0.05148806 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032823 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 62,612,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,513,973 tokens. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

pNetwork Token Trading

pNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

