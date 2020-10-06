POA (POA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $368,576.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, POA has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $368,576.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox and Bancor Network.

POA Coin Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 280,121,677 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network.

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Binance, HitBTC, Bibox, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

