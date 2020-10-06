Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $95.81.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $61,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,784.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $163,857.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,250.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,217 shares of company stock valued at $875,776. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

