Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Trading Down 5.2%

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 1,255,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,344,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

PVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 95.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

