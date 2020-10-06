Primas Market Cap Hits $843,811.51 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Primas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $843,811.51 and $1.02 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00429888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.