Primecoin Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $6,225.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 33,506,535 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

