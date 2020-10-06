Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.75. 57,529 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 42,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PGZ)
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
