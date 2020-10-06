Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

PRTH stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.55 million and a PE ratio of -7.54. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Priority Technology will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,231,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,980,653.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Passilla purchased 19,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $48,806.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,160.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,458 shares of company stock valued at $98,011 and have sold 89,721 shares valued at $218,078. Company insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 829.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of Priority Technology worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

