Privatix (PRIX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,835.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. Privatix has a total market cap of $61,859.10 and approximately $6,835.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Privatix has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Privatix token can now be bought for $0.0564 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.70 or 0.05070276 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032904 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Privatix Token Profile

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

