Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

NASDAQ PFPT traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $103.62. The stock had a trading volume of 682,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,843. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total value of $263,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,068.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $3,125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,895,687.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,621 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,976 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,342,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,642,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,075,000 after acquiring an additional 160,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 38.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,692,000 after acquiring an additional 412,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,153,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,182,000 after acquiring an additional 157,157 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,764,000 after acquiring an additional 315,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.