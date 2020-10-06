ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) Shares Up 3.8%

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) shot up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.32 and last traded at $57.10. 3,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 7,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.88% of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

