ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Down 5.5%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)’s stock price were down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 1,794,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,783,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the first quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the second quarter worth $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth $340,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

