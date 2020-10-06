ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Shares Up 8.4%

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) shares shot up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.64. 2,595,953 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 949,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 60.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Silver during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 5,710.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Silver during the first quarter valued at about $2,882,000.

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

