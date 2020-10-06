Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €11.40 ($13.41).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSM. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

ETR PSM traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €10.87 ($12.79). 806,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52-week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52-week high of €14.41 ($16.95). The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €10.27 and its 200-day moving average is €9.65.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

