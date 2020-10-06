ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProSight Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ PROS opened at $11.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. ProSight Global has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million.

In related news, Director Anthony Arnold acquired 8,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,918.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

