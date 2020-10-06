Public Joint Stock Company Magnit (MGNT.L) (LON:MGNT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit (MGNT.L) (LON:MGNT) shares rose 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.86 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.80 ($0.19). Approximately 624,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 535,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.70 ($0.19).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 402.51.

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit (MGNT.L) Company Profile

Magnit PAO, formerly Magnit OAO (Magnit OJSC) is a Russia-based holding company, which is engaged in the food retail industry. The Company operates the chain of numerous convenience stores and hypermarkets, as well as Magnit Family stores in more than 1,763 locations across the Russian Federation. The Company’s stores are located within the Southern, Central and Volga Regions, North-Western and Urals Regions.

