Pundi X (NPXS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $31.53 million and $796,782.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.14 or 0.04847905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00057392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00032247 BTC.

About Pundi X

NPXS is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,549,026,524 coins and its circulating supply is 234,566,874,619 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

