Pyrk (PYRK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,070.00

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Pyrk has a market cap of $180,721.52 and approximately $19,070.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00260397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00082402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.01503243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00155431 BTC.

Pyrk’s total supply is 11,187,015 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

