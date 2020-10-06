PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (PZC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.13 on December 3rd

PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L)’s previous dividend of $2.67. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:PZC opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 51.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 212.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.62. PZ Cussons Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 149 ($1.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 290.70 ($3.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06.

PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 11.59 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). As a group, analysts predict that PZ Cussons Plc will post 1443.7253778 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Myers acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £113,500 ($148,307.85).

PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) Company Profile

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

